Iohannis thanks all medical staff for their hard work

President Klaus Iohannis sent a message on Monday from the Cotroceni Presidential Palace to all the physicians and the medical staff, thanking them all for their professionalism and dedication.

"Thank you all for your efforts, we are all grateful for the work you do tirelessly!" Iohannis said.

The president assured that by decree all the measures were taken for the acquisition with maximum celerity of the medical equipment for the protection of the medical staff, so that the latter's health will not be endangered.

"I'm determined that together with the Orban Gov't, we will take the most severe measures to protect the lives and health of the Romanian citizens. Yet, no matter how many measures the authorities might take, they lose effectiveness immensely if not followed to the letter by the people," Iohannis asserted.