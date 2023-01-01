Iohannis: The challenges of historical proportions we had to face have highlighted our ability to stay united

President Klaus Iohannis says that Romania is looking forward to the new year with hope and confidence, after the "challenges of historical proportions" it had to face have highlighted the Romanians' "strength of character" and their ability to stay united.

"The passage of the year is always a moment laden with meaning and emotion, because we celebrate the end of a stage and the beginning of a new one. Even if 2022 was a very difficult year for all of us, marked by deep crises and a terrible war taking place at our borders, we are looking with hope and confidence to the new year 2023 which is about to begin. The challenges of historical proportions we had to face have highlighted our strength of character, our ability to act in solidarity, stay united, and our determination to successfully overcome any obstacles," Iohannis said on Saturday in his New Year's message, Agerpres informs.

The president showed that Romania must learn to turn each crisis into an opportunity in order to become a "better and stronger" nation.

"Romania develops with each day and makes visible progress in all fields. I urge you to work together so that our country can enjoy a prosperous future, in peace and harmony," Klaus Iohannis concludes.