Iohannis: There can be no debate with candidate whose party has ruled against Romanians

President Klaus Iohannis rejects the idea of debates before the second round of the presidential elections, with the Social Democratic Party (PSD) representative in the electoral race, Viorica Dancila, who, he says, represents a party that "has ruled against the Romanians".

"There can be no debate with a candidate of a party that for three years has ruled against the Romanians. There can be no exchange of ideas with the representative of an unreformed PSD, which has violated the rule of law, which wanted Romania to derail from its European path only for the benefit of a clique of criminals. We are talking about the candidate of a party that now mimics democracy, who has systematically defied the values and democratic principles, has humiliated the Romanians, has made herself shield in front of the corrupt and the criminals during all these years," Iohannis wrote on Facebook on Tuesday.

He states that direct dialogue with citizens is a priority.

"Together we have managed to fend off the PSD, the party that assaulted all the state institutions. And only together will we finally win this fight for Romania. The vote you gave me in the first round of elections is a confirmation of the confidence that you have in me. But the president cannot rebuild a country alone, which is why every one of you, your involvement is needed. I want to be very clear: I will talk directly to the citizens, the journalists, the civil society in the next period, I will continue to go through the country, meet with people and explain to everyone what my project is. Normal Romania becomes reality only through solidarity and unity, with the support of the majority of Romanians," says Iohannis.

The PSD has called on the National Liberal Party (PNL) to jointly organize at least two debates between Viorica Dancila and Klaus Iohannis, before the second round of the November 24 presidential elections.

The head of Klaus Iohannis's election campaign, Dan Motreanu, said on Monday evening that in the second round of the presidential elections there will be meetings and rallies with the Liberal organizations and the citizens, claiming that a debate with Viorica Dancila should not take place because it brings nothing extra.