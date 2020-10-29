 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Iohannis: There is need to increase funding available to increase vaccine supply sources

captura TV
Klaus Iohannis

President Klaus Iohannis said on Thursday that once the anti-COVID vaccine is available, it will be provided to EU member states and stressed the need to increase funding available under the Emergency Support Instrument to allow the increase of vaccine supply sources.

"With regard to the anti-COVID-19 vaccine, once it becomes available, we hope that it will be provided to all Member States as soon as possible. However, there is a need - and I will emphasize this - to increase the funding available under the Emergency Support Instrument to allow the increase of vaccine supply sources," said President Iohannis, at the Cotroceni presidential Palace.

The head of state will participate in the videoconference with the members of the European Council on the measures regarding the management of the COVID-19 pandemic.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.