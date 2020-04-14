 
     
Iohannis to medical staff: Fight goes on, we all need your professionalism and dedication

Administratia Prezidentiala
Klaus Iohannis

President Klaus Iohannis thanked the doctors on Tuesday for their efforts to help patients infected with the new coronavirus and told them that the fight goes on and that their professionalism and dedication are highly needed.

"I would like to address now to the doctors and the medical staff in particular. I thank each of you once again for your hard work all these days. But the fight goes on and we all need your professionalism and dedication," the president said at Cotroceni Presidential Palace.

He announced that he has extended the state of emergency by one month.

