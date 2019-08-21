Iohannis, Trump adopt important joint statement for progress of Romania-US Strategic Partnership

Romania's President Klaus Iohannis announced on Tuesday that he and his US counterpart Donald Trump have adopted a joint statement, a key document for the development of the Strategic Partnership between Romania and the US.

"We have jointly adopted a joint statement. This is the first time that we have taken this step. It is a very important document for the progress of the Strategic Partnership between Romania and the US. It is essential for us to develop this partnership in all its areas, bringing to the level of excellence political co-operation, military and security and economic co-operation, in the field of energy, including nuclear power, where intensified bilateral co-operation is needed, but also in other areas," Iohannis said at a news conference hosted by the Embassy of Romania in the US, after a bilateral meeting in Washington DC with Donald Trump.Iohannis rated the meeting with Trump excellent."I discussed with President Trump in a pragmatic and open manner ways of deepening and expanding the strategic partnership, which 22 years after its inception is strong and substantial, with a great potential, which we can be jointly furthered. I underscored that I will personally continue to be fully involved in the development of the Strategic Partnership between Romania and the US," said Iohannis.He added that he told Trump the transatlantic relationship is vital."I am convinced that our Strategic Partnership will continue to generate positive results for Romania, the United States and the transatlantic community in general," said Iohannis.He mentioned that Trump commended Romania for having reached 2pct of its Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in defence spending and for continuing to honour this commitment through strategic acquisitions."President Trump thanked me for the outstanding Romanian presence in Afghanistan, where we are the fifth contributor among the states that are there with the American forces," Iohannis said.Iohannis also mentioned to his American counterpart the importance of increasing American presence in Romania, also speaking about Black Sea security.