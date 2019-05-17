Iohannis urges students to turn out to vote, defend their interests

President Klaus Iohannis on Friday urged the students to turn out for the May 26 elections to the European Parliament.

"In 2016 I encouraged the students to take part in elections. Next week you will have this chance again, some of you perhaps for the first time. This is an opportunity to make your voice heard in configuring the direction of our country and of Europe overall. I encourage you to do so, because although in many ways Timis County is the 'vanguard' of the country, voter participation in the polls has been a regrettable exception in recent years. Today we are faced with the harmful effects of absenteeism. Dear students, turn out to the polls and defend your interests, don't let those who promise much but do little hamper your development as Romanians and as Europeans!," the head of the state said at the debate "Become Your Best! Through Quality Higher Education" organized at the West University.

The President also encouraged the youth to further get involved in the public life of Romania.

AGERPRES