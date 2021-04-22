Iohannis: Vaccination drive didn't lose steam; mass immunization is the only way out

The vaccination drive didn't hit a snag, President Klaus Iohannis said on Thursday, adding that restrictions diminish the spread of the virus, but the solution to getting out of the pandemic is mass immunization.

The head of the state mentioned that a decrease in the number of SARS-CoV-2 infection cases is noticeable, but special attention is needed to also provide the hospitals with the necessary human resource.

"We see a decrease in the number of cases. (...) I think we put behind the period of maximum pressure on intensive care units, but this alone doesn't solve the problem and these departments require special attention. We discussed this year and last year too with the representatives of these medical specialties, and it is clear that the overhaul of the public health system must pay special attention not only to equipping hospitals, but also to the human resource area. We need more students, more specialties, more young people taking up this profession," Iohannis said.

The President also emphasized that the vaccination campaign did not lose steam.

"As far as the vaccination drive is concerned, the campaign did not hit a snag. (...) There are not so many people registered on the vaccine booking platform, but many citizens turn to the family doctor, or prefer direct contact by phone, yesterday for instance we had more than 90,000 people vaccinated, but equally as many new registrations. So if we keep this pace and have about 100,000 people vaccinated daily, we will achieve our goals. Restrictions limit the spread of the virus, but the solution to the pandemic is mass vaccination," Iohannis added.

On Earth Day, which is celebrated today, the President visited the Vacaresti Natural Park.