Iohannis: Vaccination strategy, approved in Supreme Council for National Defence meeting

Agerpres
Klaus Iohannis

President Klaus Iohannis has announced on Thursday that the vaccination strategy against the novel coronavirus has been approved in the meeting of the Supreme Council for National Defence (CSAT).

"In the CSAT extraordinary meeting, we approved the vaccination strategy against the novel coronavirus," the head of state said, after he visited the anti-COVID-19 vaccination centre at Romexpo.

He showed that it is very likely that in the beginning of next year Romania benefit from the first batch of the vaccine, namely approximately 1 million doses.

