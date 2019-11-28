Iohannis: Vote of Romanians - a great honor and a great responsibility

President Klaus Iohannis stated on Thursday, at the solemn session of the Constitutional Court of Romania during which his second mandate as head of state was validated, that the vote that Romanians granted him represents for him a great responsibility.

"The vote I was granted by Romanians for a new mandate as President of Romania represents for me a particular honor and at the same time a great responsibility. (...) My first mandate as President was one full of challenges. For five years I remained permanently connected to the real problems of society," said Iohannis, at the CCR ceremony.