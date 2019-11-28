Iohannis: Vote of Romanians - a great honor and a great responsibility

President Klaus Iohannis stated on Thursday, at the solemn session of the Constitutional Court of Romania during which his second mandate as head of state was validated, that the vote that Romanians granted him represents for him a great responsibility.

"The vote I was granted by Romanians for a new mandate as President of Romania represents for me a particular honor and at the same time a great responsibility. (...) My first mandate as President was one full of challenges. For five years I remained permanently connected to the real problems of society," said Iohannis, at the CCR ceremony.

"We are at 30 years since the moment in which Romanians decided to project their future in democracy, and the constitutional construction responded to this desideratum, instituting mechanisms of protection of fundamental rights and freedoms and the good functioning of state institutions. It's imperative that state actors that enshrine this construction act in the benefit of the Romanian nation. To guard the respect of the Constitution and guarantee its supremacy, in its spirit and writing, as a final barrier against slippages from democratic rules, they are of vital importance. In all their activities, the public authorities must act in good faith and prove authentic attachment towards the Fundamental Law and towards democratic values," said Iohannis.

"I will continue to be a firm defender of respecting fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens, of the supreme values enshrined in the Constitution, in the spirit of the democratic traditions of the Romanian people and the ideals of the December 1989 Revolution, defended with blood shed 30 years ago. I will continue to watch over respect for the Constitution and I will support in the future as well, with full determination, the values of the rule of law and the European path of Romania. These are not only the principles that have always guided my actions and decisions, but also the direction in which, not only once, but three times this year - in the European Parliament elections, on the occasion of the referendum for justice and the presidential elections - Romanians showed they want our country to work. The path chosen by Romanians is a one way street to which, through their activity, the state authorities need to align," stated Klaus Iohannis.

The President claimed that those who vouched for the assault on the independence of justice received "the most severe and legitimate punishment through the vote of the people.