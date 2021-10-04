Iohannis: We should never again be in the dire situation of having to suppress fires

The Romanian state should never again be in the "dire situation of having to suppress fires" and the national health system requires a profound reform, President Klaus Iohannis this morning told the opening ceremony of the academic year at the "Carol Davila" University of Medicine and Pharmacy.

He also noted that "the pandemic has taught us many lessons in many areas."

"Under the pandemic pressure, the vulnerabilities of the Romanian health system, perpetuated for decades, have been exposed more dramatically than ever and have generated human tragedies that have grieved an entire nation. We must never again be in the dire situation of having to suppress fires. We must fulfill as soon as possible the commitment of carrying through the deep reform of the health system the future of doctors' generations and the patients' safety depends upon," said the head of the state.

He explained that with approximately 2.4 billion euros earmarked for the medical system under the National Recovery and Resilience Plan, investment needs can be covered from these funds too.

"Dear professors, I know that many of you have been through a busy and difficult period, which seems to never end. The pressure on the medical system and the difficulties of organizing the educational process in an online or hybrid system have rendered medical higher education particularly complicated," Iohannis told the attendance.

He also spoke of the gratitude due to health workers. "So much has been asked of you during this period and perhaps we - as a society - have not always shown you the gratitude you deserve, but you are indispensable for the future of this nation," Iohannis said, underscoring also that the pandemic has raised awareness of the needs of the national medical system.

"Medicine was obviously at the forefront of the fight against the effects of this terrible epidemic. We were all aware of the important role the family doctor can play in the constant dialogue and correct information of the patients, of the need to develop telemedicine and cut procedural red tape, but also of the role of medical assistance and laboratory medicine," said the President.