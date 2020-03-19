Iohannis: We transmit to Romanians living abroad not to come home this year for Easter

President Klaus Iohannis on Thursday asked the prefects and the heads of the decentralized public institutions to transmit to Romanians living abroad not to come home this year for holidays, because, in the context of the norms established by experts, when returning to the country they must go into quarantine or isolation.

"I want to say a word about Romanians outside the borders, about Romanians from the diaspora. The Easter holidays are approaching. We must tell them with sadness, but also with sincerity, not to come home this year for holidays. In Europe, practically, one can no longer travel. It is very, very complicated. When they still come to the country, according to the regulations in force established by the experts, they have to go directly into isolation or quarantine, on a case-by-case basis. And then, what would be the point of their coming: to enter quarantine or isolation for at least two weeks? So transmit to them on all channels: Romanians outside our borders are dear to us. We want to see them, we would like to be together, but this year, for these holidays, it cannot be. It is sad, but we have to be honest in order not to create expectations that are not fulfilled," said Iohannis at the videoconference with Prime Minister Ludovic Orban, Interior Minister Marcel Vela, prefects and heads of decentralized public institutions on the issue of the COVID-19 epidemic management. AGERPRES