Iohannis: We will continue constant demarches for Republic of Moldova's European path

Romania will continue its constant efforts for the Republic of Moldova's European path, President Klaus Iohannis, on a visit in Chisinau, highlighted on Wednesday after meeting with his counterpart, Maia Sandu.

"We will continue our constant demarches, in all relevant formats at Union level, aimed at mobilizing the support of the European institutions and the Member States for the European path of the Republic of Moldova. We know from our own experience that the path to European integration is not easy. But every course, no matter how long and difficult, begins with one step. On the part of the Republic of Moldova, this step was taken by signing and submitting the application for membership. But I think it is important to emphasize that this step of Moldova was not only made through that request, but especially through the solid, sincere commitment of the current leadership of the Republic of Moldova to European values, to the construction of a rule of law and of a democratic and fair society for all the citizens of the Republic of Moldova," Iohannis declared.

The Romanian president said is convinced that the Republic of Moldova's decision to sign the application for accession will lead to the accelerated continuation of the reforms undertaken by Chisinau.

"European integration is the only way to ensure the Republic of Moldova's democracy, stability, prosperity, economic and social development , and I think this is very clear to all of us in the meantime," said President Iohannis.

The President of the Republic of Moldova, Maia Sandu, said that her country relies on Romania's support for accepting the application for the European Union membership.