Iohannis: We will find most adequate solutions for current political crisis

President Klaus Iohannis stated, on Tuesday, at the meeting with Romanian diplomats, that our country continues to be a stable country and that the most adequate solutions to the current political crisis will be found.

"In Romania democratic values are respected, the Constitution as well and even if we now have a governmental crisis, we will not stray from our European and Euro-Atlantic path. We will find a good solution for this crisis as well. This is the message that I ask each of you to convey in the states where you represent our country. Romania continues to be a stable country, which does not derail from the assumed values and commitments. I guarantee you we will find the most adequate solutions to the current political crisis and governing for Romania and for Romanians will continue," said the head of state, in a video intervention, at the Annual Reunion of Romanian Diplomacy, Agerpres informs.