Iohannis: We will never forget Holocaust victims, we pledge to never allow such tragedy again

President Klaus Iohannis sent on Friday a message on the occasion of the National Holocaust Remembrance Day, saying that it was a genocide of unimaginable proportions, according to Agerpres.

"We pay today a pious tribute to the victims of the Holocaust and honour the survivors, strongly condemning these atrocities that have mutilated our history forever. On behalf of all Romanians, I strongly state that we will never forget innocent victims and we are also committed to not allowing such a tragedy to repeat. But desire is never enough to prevent evil. The failure to remember history as it was has sad consequences. Unfortunately, although Romania has made extraordinary progress in recovering the memory of the Holocaust, we have been witnessing for years grotesque campaigns for the public rehabilitation of sinister figures of the 'black past', people of culture, politicians or military who, through their ideas and deeds, have led to the debasement, mockery and murder of fellow people. Those who want to wipe out the Holocaust in history, as well as those who are trying to exonerate criminals are complicit in this terrible evil. We will never stop condemning those who have sown hatred and committed crimes, and we will never bow our heads in the face of evil again," Iohannis says in the message.

He recalls that in October 1941, Traian Popovici, then mayor of Cernauti, who witnessed the deportation of Romanian Jews from Bucovina, saved thousands of Jews from death.

"It was a genocide of unimaginable proportions," Iohannis points out.

Also, the president asserts that "renewed hatred is the scourge of our times", indicating that the COVID-19 pandemic has triggered globally not only a health crisis, but also a crisis of distrust, generated by the propagation of false news and conspiracy theories, the promotion of hate messages and Eurosceptic and xenophobic speeches, of manipulation, of exacerbation of anti-Semitism.

"There is no greater risk of weakening democracy than the passive acceptance of all these ailments of the contemporary world. In the face of such dangers, the call to the realistic past may be the chance to rediscover European values: tolerance, respect for diversity, responsibility. Let us not let ourselves get caught in the trap of ignorance, of populist rhetoric, let us not remain silent in the face of attempts to rewrite history and deny the truth. Let us also remain vigilant and firm in the fight against anti-Semitism, intolerance, extremism and populism. The history of any nation is a collection of light and darkness. It is up to us to be able to show future generations that Romania can no longer change history, but that the lessons of history have changed Romania for the better, forever," Klaus Iohannis's message says.