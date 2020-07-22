 
     
Iohannis: With 80 billion euro we will be in situation of rebuilding Romania

President Klaus Iohannis stated on Wednesday that the funds worth 80 billion euro obtained from the European Union will be used to reconstruct Romania, pointing out that in this sense a solid, good and applicable plan is necessary.

"It's a very large sum and with this money we will be in the situation of not only relaunching Romania's economy, we will be in the situation of reconstructing Romania, so we should intervene in the economy as well as in the large public systems. It's very, very good news. In order to use this money and not end up in the situation of having them theoretically and not use them, we must make a solid, good and applicable plan," said the head of state in a statement at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace.

President Iohannis had a session on the topic of European funds with Prime Minister Ludovic Orban, deputy Prime Minister Raluca Turcan, Minister of Public Finance, Florin Citu, and Minister of European Funds, Marcel Bolos.

