Iohannis:Entrepreneurial milieu continues to prove its resilience,flexibility in relation to the difficult period we are going through

President Klaus Iohannis says that the entrepreneurial milieu remains an essential engine of Romania's economic growth and continues to prove its resilience and flexibility in relation to the difficult period we are going through, told Agerpres.

"The entrepreneurial environment continues to prove its resilience and flexibility in relation to the difficult period we are going through, remaining an essential engine of Romania's economic growth. The National Council for Small and Medium-Sized Private Enterprises of Romania (CNIPMMR) deserves all the appreciation for the manner it managed to ensure a constructive balance, both in the organization and in the relationship with the authorities, throughout this period. (...) We are going through a period still marked by uncertainties and unpredictability. The pandemic, the war and the energy crisis have highlighted a series of structural vulnerabilities in economy and administration, regional disparities and fragilities in terms of sustainability. However, the growth of Romania's economy exceeded expectations, and the latest estimates maintain a considerable positive advance," the head of state conveyed, on Wednesday, in a message read by Presidential Adviser Cosmin Marinescu, at the Romanian Athenaeum, on the occasion of the 30th edition of the National Ranking of Private Companies in Romania.

According to Klaus Iohannis, in the current "volatile" global and regional context, the correct attitude remains balance, responsibility, as well as the establishment of "concrete and pertinent" plans for the country's long-term development.

The President underscored that the business milieu is "a complex mechanism", whose good functioning and development are equally ensured by small and medium-sized enterprises and large industry.