Iohannis:It's paramount all political forces understand need to eliminate hate speech, chauvinist, extremist agenda

President Klaus Iohannis sent a message on Friday on the occasion of the Day of National Minorities in Romania, in which he points out that it is paramount that all responsible political forces understand the need to eliminate "hate speech, the chauvinist and extremist agenda", according to AGERPRES.

"We honor, today, the essential role that all national minorities occupy in society, in the history and in future projects of our country", affirms the head of state in the message presented by the presidential adviser Sergiu Nistor in the event "Day of National Minorities - Contributions to knowledge of the ethnological heritage of national minorities", organized online by the Dimitrie Gusti National Village Museum.

President Iohannis points out that "Romania, in full agreement with the values of the great European family which it belongs to, recognizes the importance of unity in diversity, of spiritual wealth resulting from historical co-existence, mutual respect, and from the current commitment to protecting the rights of individuals belonging to national, ethnic, religious and linguistic minorities".

"We will be able to enjoy the prosperity and social harmony that we all desire only through the valuable contribution of each of the national minorities. I am convinced that we will succeed in this endeavour, as together we have built the democratic and pro-Western course of a modern Romania, a consolidated rule of law state, based on respect for human rights. It is paramount that all responsible political forces understand the need to eliminate hate speech, the chauvinist and extremist agenda, and everyone's efforts to focus on obtaining as many benefits as possible for Romanians, as a result of belonging to a European Union of security and prosperity, freed from the spectre of intolerance and xenophobia!" says the president.