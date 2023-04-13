Ionannis: Presidential Administration to keep within budget provisions approved by budget law

President Klaus Iohannis said on Thursday that the Presidential Administration will fall within the budget provisions that have been approved by the budget law.

Klaus Iohannis was asked what measures the Presidential Administration will take to reduce spending, told Agerpres.

"The Presidential Administration will keep within the budget provisions that were approved by the budget law. I am completely against random cuts. Personally, I have been in the administration, in politics, for a long time, I have seen all kinds of random measures, with wage cuts, with current expenditure cuts, all badly thought out," president Iohannis said in Constanta.

He added that he wants "a judicious plan, well conceived", which is what he also told the representatives of the governing coalition.

"I mean we cut where we can do so without putting something in difficulty. So don't expect me to agree with or welcome cuts that are made just like that, on paper, from a minister's desk. This is not the way to work and we are not in a position to make sensational cuts and under no circumstances are we in a position to make cuts from Romanians' money," Iohannis said.