Iranian ambassador in Bucharest summoned at Foreign Ministry in context of execution of two protesters

The Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Bucharest, Sadat Meidani, was summoned at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) on Tuesday, at the request of the minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, in the context of the execution by hanging, on January 7, of two Iranian protesters, informs a MAE press release.

"Romania's firm condemnation of the use of the capital penalty in any circumstances, and, even more reprehensibly, of the practice of executions by hanging of protesters by the Islamic Republic of Iran" was officially conveyed to the Iranian ambassador, says the source.

On the occasion of the convocation, at the level of director general with MAE, deep concerns were reiterated at the level of the ministry, democratic institutions and civil society in Romania, generated by the continuation of human rights violations in the Islamic Republic of Iran, including the conviction of protesters for political reasons, in the absence of a fair trial, in the context of the national level demonstrations started in September 2022, following the death in custody of the young Mahsa Amini. An appeal was made to stop human rights violations.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reminded the ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Bucharest of the conclusions of the Foreign Affairs Council of the European Union of December 12, 2022, with an emphasis on all the problematic aspects that did not receive a constructive response from the authorities in Tehran. It was emphasized that the respective aspects in the conclusions adopted by the EU Council remain valid and that not solving them has a negative impact on relations with the EU, the release also states.AGERPRES