Iranian film 'BELOVED', plea for love and humanity, SIMFEST 2020 Grand Prize

The film "BELOVED", directed by Yaser Talebi from Iran, a plea about love and humanity, won the Grand Prize of the 17th edition of the International Festival of TV Broadcasters and Independent Producers SIMFEST in Targu Mures.

"This year, the jury's task was the most difficult of all the editions. The festival took place in special conditions: online judging, with individual scoring and meetings on Zoom for productions with equal score. This edition recorded the highest number of productions of a remarkable quality, which made the final selection even more difficult. After an afternoon of discussions, the jury chose. The grand prize of the SIMFEST festival was awarded to the production 'BELOVED', from Iran, a film directed by Yaser Talebi. The film brings us a fragment of life, with the value of universality: an 80-year-old woman lives alone in the mountains with cows who are her friends, confidants and who listen to her and follow her orders. Her eleven children haven't visited her in the mountains for a year, but they want to sell her cows for money.The film ends with the heroine in tears talking about her children who left her. The image exploits the beauty of the mountain landscape and the expressiveness of the heroine's face. Such situations, of parents abandoned by children, we encounter in all cultures," said the organizer of the festival, the SIMFEST Cultural Association, on the Facebook page of the event.

The jury's special award also went to "The Bajos won't Celebrate," by Iraqi author Tariq Akreyi, a film about the genocide perpetrated by the occupation of Islamic State troops in a Kurdish-populated town.

The organizers maintain that this edition of SIMFEST was an unusual, special one, the registered productions being judged online and that, "to say that it took place in Targu Mures is just a figure of speech because, practically, it took place all over the world, Targu Mures being only the center of a movement." According to the organizers, for a week, video creation enthusiasts had the opportunity to see productions from the farthest corners of the world, from Peru to Pakistan, from India to the United Kingdom or from Australia to the United States.

According to SIMFEST, Iran won two more awards and ranks first at the gala, followed by Germany, the United States and the United Kingdom with two awards each, followed by Spain and Australia with one award each.

"A mention also goes to the Republic of Moldova. Unfortunately, Romania is not on this edition's list. (...) At the end of the registration period, 1,284 productions from 92 countries were counted. The pre-selection was conducted by a jury consisting of 14 people. As many as 226 productions were picked in the official selection," states SIMFEST Cultural Association