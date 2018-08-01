 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Iraqi man affiliated with Middle East terrorist group, expelled from Romania

Al-Shabab teroristi

An Iraqi citizen affiliated with a Middle East terrorist group has been expelled from Romania, the Romanian Intelligence Service (SRI) reported on Thursday.

"Today, August 2, 2018, Iraqi citizen FJF affiliated with a terrorist group in the Middle East has been removed from Romania. The measure was based on intelligence provided by the Romanian Intelligence Service in co-operation with the Border Police and the General Inspectorate for Immigration, " according to SRI.

SRI said that sure information was obtained on the presence of the Iraqi citizen on Romania's soil, who had been banned from entering Romania since 2016.

"SRI remains firm in its missions to prevent and counter any terrorist activity and co-operates with all the organisations making up the National System for Preventing and Countering Terrorism." SRI said.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI

EXQUIS.RO

BUGETUL.RO

BLACKNEWS.RO

REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO

Externe

Sănătate

Economie

Social

Cultură si Media

Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.