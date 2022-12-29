IRES survey: Isarescu - 34% very much trust; Iohannis, Ciolacu - 21%, Ciuca - 19%

The Governor of the National Bank of Romania, Mugur Isarescu, outranks the most important political leaders - Klaus Iohannis, Nicolae Ciuca and Marcel Ciolacu - in terms of trust, according to an IRES survey.

The data of the sociological research, carried out between December 7-12, indicate that 34% of Romanians have a lot and a lot of trust in Isarescu.

President Klaus Iohannis and the president of the Chamber of Deputies, Marcel Ciolacu, are next in the rankings, with 21% of respondents having a lot of trust in them, while Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca has the trust of 19%, Agerpres informs.

The survey also reveals that the profession or occupation that benefits from the least trust among Romanians is that of a politician, only 6% of those asked affirming that they have very high trust, followed by that of a policeman with 41% trust and a journalist - 44% . At the opposite end, the highest confidence is enjoyed by the following professions: firefighter - 91%, IT specialist - 77% and engineer - 69%.

At the same time, 76% of the Romanians asked consider that the direction in which things are going in Romania is wrong, 22% say that it is a good direction, and 2% do not know or do not answer.

Also, 57% of the interviewees say that the year 2022 was worse than last year, for 23% it was better, and for 20% this year was the same as last year.

The national opinion poll was conducted by IRES, between December 7 and 12, 2022, on a sample of 1,615 respondents, over 18 years old, with a margin of error of ą 2.5%