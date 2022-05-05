Irina Bara, Alexandra Ignatik and Gabriela Lee, qualify for round of 16 of W100 Bonita Springs

Romanian tennis players Irina Bara, Alexandra Cadantu-Ignatik and Gabriela Talaba-Lee qualified, on Wednesday, for the round of 16 of the W100 Bonita Springs, in Florida, endowed with total prizes of USD 100,000.

Bara (27 years old, world No. 105), the top seed, prevailed over Hungarian Timea Babos (28 years old, world No. 246), 6-3, 5-7, 6-2, after two hours and 45 minutes of play.

The Romanian had also defeated Babos in 2020, in the first round in Lyon, 6-3, 6-7 (2), 6-4.

In the round of 16, Bara will face American Robin Anderson (29 years old, world No.168), who overpowered, in the first round, her compatriot of Romanian-born Sonya Macavei, 6-3, 6-1.

Alexandra Ignatik (32 years old, world No. 161) defeated American Chanelle Van Nguyen (28 years old, world No. 404), coming from the qualifiers, 6-2, 6-1, after one hour and 30 minutes. In the round of 16, Alexandra, No. 8 seed, will face another representative of the United States, Francesca Di Lorenzo (24 years old, world No. 214).

Gabriela Talaba-Lee (26 years old, world No. 234), who came from qualifications, won as American CoCo Vandeweghe (30 years old, world No. 129) walked away, at 6-2, 3-1, after 52 minutes of play.

It is worth noting that this is the third consecutive victory of the Romanian in front of the well-known American player, after those in Charleston (ITF), in qualifications, 6-3, 6-2, and Palm Harbor (Florida), in the first round, 7-5 (drop out). Gabriela's next opponent will be American Whitney Osuigwe (20 years old, world No. 311).