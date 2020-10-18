Irina Begu, defeated in the final round of qualifications in Ostrava (WTA)

The Romanian tennis player Irina Begu was defeated by the young American player Cori Gauff by 6-4, 6-4, on Sunday, in the final qualification round for the main singles' event of the 528,500-dollar WTA event in Ostrava (Czechia).

Gauff (16 years old, #55 WTA) obtained her victory after one hour and 30 minutes.Begu (30 years old, #76 WTA) received 13 WTA points and 2,740 dollars for her participation.Sorana Cirstea and Ana Bogdan lost in the first round of the preliminary panel (2,400 dollars and one WTA point each).Romania has representatives only in the doubles' event, Monica Niculescu and Raluca Olaru to face off in the first round. Niculescu is paired with Ukrainian player Nadiia Kichenok, while Olaru is paired with German player Anna-Lena Friedsam.