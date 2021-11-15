Irina Fetecau wins ITF tournament in Daytona Beach

Romanian tennis player Irina Fetecau has won the ITF tournament in Daytona Beach (Florida) on Sunday, event equipped with prizes worth 25,000 dollars, after winning in the final against American Alycia Parks, the number one favorite, with 6-1, 6-2, after one hour and 18 minutes, agerpres reports.

Fetecau (25 years old, 241 WTA) benefited from no less than 12 double mistakes made by her opponent (20 years old, 235 WTA).

Itina Fetecau, the tournament's number two favorite, got through the first match by defeating Russian Evgenyia Levashova, with 6-2, 6-1, then during the eighths against American Alexa Graham, with 6-1, 6-4, in the quarters against Belgian Marie Benoit, number 6 seeds, with 6-7 (5), 6-3, 6-4, and during the second to last event imposed against the number six favorite, Sujeong Jang (South Korea), with 6-4, 7-5.For Fetecau this was the second ITF title in his career, of 25,000 dollars, after the one received in 2020 in Nonthaburi (Thailand).