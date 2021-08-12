Irish Ambassador McGarry pays visit to Iasi for Romanian Film Evenings Festival

The Irish Ambassador to Romania, Paul McGarry, on Thursday paid a visit to Iasi to meet the organisers of the Romanian Film Evenings Festival, which reached its 12th edition, alongside film critic Irina Margareta Nistor and the representatives of the "Petre Andrei" University from Iasi, agerpres reports.

The first visit of the Ambassador of Ireland to Iasi is occasioned by the 12th edition of the Romanian Film Evenings Festival, where there will also be screened, for the first time in Romania, the feature film "Adam&Paul," directed by Lenny Abrahamson.

Paul McGarry talked about the film at a press conference, and about the part played by Romanian actor Ion Caramitru, who is also the one this edition of the film festival is dedicated to.Film critic Irina Margareta Nistor also talked about the part played by Ion Caramitru in the same film: "Mr. Caramitru is very fond of this film and the role he plays in it. I was glad that he helped us bring it here. The film was not presented in Romania while he wanted everyone to see it, to see him playing in it, although he doesn't have a large part but still a very surprising one," she said.In his turn, the organizer of the festival, Andrei Giurgia, underscored the importance of cultural transfer."Here, in a Romanian festival, we bring films from other countries (...). The fact that Mr. Caramitru plays a role in this film was very appreciated by the criticism of Ireland," said Andrei Giurgia.The 12th edition of the Romanian Film Evenings Festival, dedicated to actor Ion Caramitru, brings to Iasi, between August 11-15, a series of Romanian collection films, the latest Romanian cinematographic pieces and many actors, directors and Romanian screenwriters who will answer public questions after projections.