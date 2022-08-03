 
     
ISCTR inspectors to have control duties regarding road transport of dangerous materials

tiruri constanta

Inspectors within the Traffic Police and the State Inspectorate for Road Transport Control (ISCTR) will have control attributions regarding the road transport for dangerous goods, regardless of maximum authorized mass of the vehicle, the Government decided on Wednesday, through a decision of amending Government Decision no. 1088/2011 in regards to the management and functioning of the State Inspectorate for Road Transport Control.

According to a Government press release, the approved normative act foresees the completion of the duties held by ISCTR, according to the normative acts in the road transport sector, after Government Decision 1088/2021 comes into effect.

"Thus, ISCTR inspectors will have control duties regarding road transportation for dangerous goods, regardless of the maximum authorized mass of the vehicle. Furthermore, provisions will be eliminated for retention, in the event of driving without paying, or inadequate payment for the tariff of using the vehicle's registration until the user pays off the compensation tariff," the press release reads. AGERPRES

