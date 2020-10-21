Israeli Ambassador: Brasov Airport could be the gateway for tourists wanting to see Transilvania

Brasov Airport has all chances to become the gateway for tourists who want to see the beauties of Transylvania, Israel's ambassador to Bucharest, David Saranga, said on Wednesday, adding that he impressed last year when he first found out about this project.

"This is the second time in the past week that I have been in Brasov and I really wanted to visit the airport. Tourists from Israel rank 1st in terms of the number of foreign guests visiting Brasov and the fact that next year youwill have an airport here will make it even easier for Israeli tourists to get in. I believe that Brasov Airport has every chance of becoming a tourist gateway to the beauties of Transylvania. Last year, when I found out about this project and the fact that within a year and a half you will have an airport here I was impressed. I congratulate you," said Ambassador David Saranga, at the end of his visit to the construction site of the future airport, according to a press release sent by the Brasov County Council.In his turn, the president of Brasov County Council, Adrian Vestea, said, according to the same source, that he is convinced that Brasov County will benefit from all the facilities that air transport can provide."We showed to His Excellency David Saranga that the works are progressing extremely well at Brasov Airport. We are fully convinced that Brasov County, which has become the most important tourist destination in Romania, will benefit from all the facilities that air transport can provide so that the transfer of passengers from various parts of the world to Brasov can be done as easily as possible," he said.The visit of the Israeli ambassador to Romania also included, on Wednesday, his participation in the inauguration event of the new mall downtown Brasov, built by the Romanian subsidiary of an Israeli company.