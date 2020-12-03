Israeli ambassador in Bucharest distributes gifts to families with seriously-ill children

Israeli ambassador David Saranga on Thursday distributed gifts to families with seriously-ill children and started MagiCARAVAN, according to a press statement released by the Israeli Embassy in Bucharest.

The gifts were brought to two of the families by the ambassador himself together with Jeanina Zgirie of the Magic team.

MagiCARAVAN is a project of the Magic Association under which 1,400 seriously ill children and their siblings, from all over the country, receive gifts in December. The project started in 2018 and it was inspired by a boy with a cancer diagnosis whose only wish in the Christmas letter sent to Magic was: "a hug"."It is a joy to me to be able to bring smiles to the faces of children who need our support so much. Today we brought Christmas presents, but also Hanukkah, our Jewish holiday, when we also give each other presents. Just like before, the Magic Association can count on us for the future," said the diplomat.He mentioned that the Israeli Embassy is constantly involved in social projects that help children access education or health care. "We must never forget, caught up in the daily worries, that there is so much need for help and that any small gesture can make a huge difference, especially in the lives of children," the ambassador added.This is not the first time the Israeli Embassy gets involved in Magic projects. Last year, special medical clowns from Israel spent a day with sick children in the Magic Summer Camp, bringing them many smiles.