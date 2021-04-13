It all depends on all of us to pass paper projects phase and develop Valea Jiului

The Minister of Labor and Social Protection, Raluca Turcan, discussed on Tuesday with the representatives of miners from Valea Jiului and with the representatives of the Hunedoara Energetic Complex the legislative solutions for protecting mining and energy employees who will lose their jobs, agerpres.ro confirms.

"I know that the economic activity of Valea Jiului has been a "hot potato" for the last 30 years, but I also believe that it lies on us all - government, unions, local authorities, people of Valea Jiului - it depends on us to pass the paper project phase and to truly develop the area. The support options for people who are about to be let go following the restructuring of the Hunedoara Energetic Complex represents a concern for us, especially since the Ministry of Labor was the one which took responsibility, at the end of February, of the payment for miner's delayed rights," the Labor Minister wrote on her Facebook page.

She highlighted that on the sidelines there were talks about the topical interventions which the Ministry of Labor could have, through the National Agency for Employment in order to facilitate the reintegration on the labor market in the Valea Jiului area.

"People who are now ending their activity, many of them eager to remain in the area in which they grew up and worked for so many years, have either the age, as well as the desire to maintain themselves in the active life and we proposed to help them in this sense," Turcan pointed out.