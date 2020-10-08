 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Italian officials decorated by President Iohannis

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
Inquam Klaus Iohannis coroana

On Thursday, President Klaus Iohannis signed the decree on the decoration of the head of the Department of Civil Protection under the Presidency of the Council of Ministers of the Italian Republic, Angelo Borrelli, and of the General Director of the Italian Institute for Auxology, Mario Colombo.

The head of state awarded the National Order "For Merit" in rank of Officer to Angelo Borrelli and the National Order "For Merit" in rank of Knight to Mario Colombo as a token of "high appreciation for the important contribution to the consolidation of the bilateral strategic partnership between Romania and the Italian Republic, for the solidarity shown towards the Romanian citizens and the Romanian community in the Peninsula, including during the COVID-19 pandemic," according to the Presidential Administration.

On Thursday, President Klaus Iohannis also signed the decree on the decoration of Marco Tronchetti Provera, Executive Vice President and CEO of the Pirelli group.

The head of state awarded him the Order "Industrial and Commercial Merit" in rank of Commander as a token of "appreciation for his contribution to strengthening the bilateral strategic partnership between Romania and the Italian Republic, for supporting investments on the Romanian market and boosting Romanian cooperation relations. Italian educational, health and social issues."

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.