Italy's Gruber, Pinggera win singles events at FIL Natural Track Luge World Cup

Italy's Alex Gruber and Greta Pinggera on Sunday won the men's singles and women's singles events, respectively, of the northeastern Vatra Dornei FIL Luge World Cup on Natural Track competition. 

Gruber clocked in at 1:40.40. He was followed by compatriot Patrick Pigneter 1:40.47, and Austrian Michael Kammerlander 1:40.50. 

Pinggera prevailed in the women's singles race, clocking in at 1:44.52. She was followed by Italian Evelin Lanthaler 1:44.56, and Austrian Tina Unterberger 1:44.91. 

There were athletes from 13 countries, including the UK, Brazil, Argentina, Russia, Italy, Czech Republic, Poland, Kazakhstan, Turkey, Austria, Germany and Romania, competing in the world cup natural track luge competition at Vatra Dornei.

