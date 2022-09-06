Ivan Patzaichin Festival kicks off in Tulcea

In the opening, on Monday evening in Tulcea, of the festival named after multiple Olympic champion Ivan Patzaichin, the Ivan Patzaichin - Mila 23 Association presented on the city's Danube Promenade the plans and the model of the architectural ensemble dedicated to the Danube Delta-born rowing legend.

The presentation was given by association founding member Teodor Frolu, who emphasized the importance of the project which is the brainchild of artists Mircea Cantor, Virgil Scripcariu, Teodor Graur, Dan Vezentan and Gyarfas Olah.

"Such a project will greatly influence the entire city and requires cooperation and support, we need to act in such a way that through this major work and several others that will complement it, Tulcea becomes not just a gateway to the Delta, but also a tourist destination, because it has so much to offer," said Frolu.

Association president Ivona Patzaichin-Rusu reminded that Monday marked one year since her father's death.

"I hope that, deep in your soul, each of you has a pleasant memory of what my father did for Tulcea, for the Delta, and that you stand by our side until we are no longer here and others take our place," Ivona Patzaichin-Rusu said.

Also attending the event, president of the Romanian Olympic and Sports Committee (COSR) Mihai Covaliu recalled the memorable feat 50 years ago, when Ivan Patzaichin went on to win the C-1 1.000 m Olympic sprint event, although his paddle broke halfway through the qualifying race.

"Everything he gathered in his life as a sportsman, coach, father, symbol of Romania and of the Delta, Ivan has given back, because he set off from the Delta, I think he has traveled round the globe through the races he participated in and won, and towards the end of his journey he returned home to the Delta, to leave this legacy, this treasure which we are duty-bound to preserve, to valorize and make known to the little ones," the COSR president declared.

On Tuesday morning the canoe and kayak caravan 'United Waters of Romania' will take off on the Danube from Tulcea to Mila 23, where the plans of the Ivan Patzaichin memorial museum will be presented on Thursday and where the "People of the Delta" photo exhibition signed by Dragos Lumpan will also open.

On September 9 - 10, the Ivan Patzaichin Festival in Tulcea invites children and adults to workshops and rowing competitions on Lake Ciuperca, to the opening of the exhibition "Challenges and answers on the Danube - Hungary and navigation on the Danube in the interwar period" at the Avramide House, and to the concerts given at the train station by troupes Subcarpati, Tumbe, Zagan and the Rusalka choir on the first evening, and by Alternosfera, Dimitri's Bats and Blana Bomba, on the second evening.

A conference on "Sustainable development solutions in Tulcea and the Danube Delta" is scheduled for September 10 as part of the "United Waters of Romania" debate series, a project that aims to democratize access to water for as many citizens as possible, fostering their understanding of the value of the river and its relation to the city and the community.

The Ivan Patzaichin Festival is organized by the Ivan Patzaichin - Mila 23 Association together with the Tulcea City Hall, the Tulcea County Council and the Department for Sustainable Development.

AGERPRES