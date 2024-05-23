Ivan Patzaichin Museum - first Romanian public display institution included in Bauhaus European Center network

Attending on Thursday the inauguration of the Ivan Patzaichin Museum - Community Innovation Center in the Mila 23 Danube Delta village, Culture Minister Raluca Turcan announced that this is the first Romanian museal institution included in the Bauhaus European Center network.

The museum opening ceremony was attended by both authorities and tourists, and was accompanied by the presentation of a plaque to Ivona Patzaichin-Rusu, the daughter of the Olympic rowing champion.

"The Ministry of Culture is a newly-minted partner in a Bauhaus European Center international network, and as new entrants into this international cultural circuit, we thought that the first distinction the Ministry offers as a Bauhaus European Center local ambassador should honor the Ivan Patzaichin Museum in Mila 23, the rowing champion's home community," declared Turcan.

The inauguration of the Ivan Patzaichin Museum took place under UNESCO's patronage.

"This is a center with a multiple vocation that brings together the element of culture, whether we are talking about the built heritage or the intangible one - sustainable development, another very important UNESCO theme, and education, because it will also host educational activities and, last but not least, the Delta is a subject for scientific research," expert with Romania's National Commission for UNESCO Codrin Taut explained for AGERPRES.

President of the Romanian Cultural Institute Liviu Jicman stated that the center in the Mila 23 village can accommodate cultural residencies.

During the inauguration ceremony, the vice-president of the Ivan Patzaichin-Mila 23 Association, Teodor Frolu was presented with the Cultural Merit Order in the rank of Knight, Category I - "Architecture", awarded by the Presidency, and visual arts doctor Florica Zaharia, Conservator Emeritus at New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art and founder of the Museum of Textiles in Baita, was decorated with the Cultural Merit Order in the rank of Knight.

National Stamp Company Romfilatelia presented a stamp bloc dedicated to the Ivan Patzaichin Museum.

The museum was built on the site of the former house of Patzaichin's parents, and integrates vernacular building elements made from sustainable materials, wood, hemp, reed, as a model of green building practices, in line with the Delta local specifics.

The ensemble consists of an 18 meter observation tower that accommodates the museum, a pavilion intended for cultural, artistic, educational and community-building activities, an area for Delta gastronomy and a space for artistic residencies.

The museum will open to the public on Friday.