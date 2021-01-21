JANUARY 21 IN HISTORY

1725 - Birth of poet Matei Milu (d. Oct. 3, 1801)

1805 - Birth of historian Aaron Florian, participant in the Wallachian Revolution of 1848 (d. July 12, 1887)

1821 - Birth of publicist, jurist and politician Vincentiu Babes, a leader of the Romanian fight for national emancipation; founder member of the Romanian Academic Society (d. Jan. 21, 1907)

1852 - Birth of priest Vasile Lucaciu, a high-profile member of the Romanian National Party of Transylvania (d. Nov. 29, 1922)

1885 - Birth of geographer George Valsan, member of the Romanian Academy (d. Aug. 6, 1935)

1898 - Birth of Gheorghe I. Bratianu, historian, politician and professor in Iasi and Bucharest, member of the Romanian Academy, president of the National Liberal Party 'Gh. Bratianu'. He died in prison in Sighetu Marmatiei in the night of April 24, 1953

1900 - Birth of historian Victor Papacostea, founder and director of the Institute for Balkan Studies and Researches and of the 'Balcanica' magazine (d. June 20, 1962)

1907 - Death of publicist, jurist and politician Vincentiu Babes, a leader of the Romanian fight for national emancipation; founder member of the Romanian Academic Society (b. Jan. 21, 1821)

1918 - Death of Greek Catholic Bishop Victor Mihaly de Apsa, honorary member of the Romanian Academy (b. May 19, 1841)

1927 - Birth of writer Petru Cretia (d. April 15, 1997)

1941 - Legionnaires' rebellion, the Iron Guard movement's attempt to entirely grab state power in Romania (January 21 - 23)

1963 - Birth of Doru 'Boro' Borobeica, bass player of rock band Iris

1972 - United Nations Development Programme representation office opens in Bucharest

1973 - Birth of actress Dorina Chiriac

1991 - United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) Office opens in Bucharest

2004 - At the Bucharest Floreasca Emergency Hospital a Romanian-US joint team of specialist physicians make it within 8 hours to remove a giant tumor, of almost 80 kg, the patient being Lucia Bunghez, of 46 years old. The operation is filmed exclusively by a team with "Discovery Health Channel"

2004 - Death in Policoro (Italy) of Romanian-born Italian archaeologist Dinu Adamesteanu, honorary member of the Romanian Academy (b. April 25, 1913).

2004 - Earthquake of 4.1 degrees on the Richter scale in the Vrancea region, at 132 km in depth

2005 - President Traian Basescu pays a one-day visit to Chisinau, at the invitation of his Moldovan counterpart Vladimir Voronin

2007 - Congress of the PNTCD unfolded in Bucharest. The delegates present at the reunion's works elected Marian Milut as chairman of the PNTCD, from the first round

2011 - The EPP President Joseph Daul, on a visit to Romania was welcomed at the Cotroceni Palace by President Traian Basescu and met with Prime Minister Emil Boc

2014 - Death of painter Aurel Nedel (b. Jan. 17, 1930).AGERPRES

2020 - President Klaus Iohannis pays a visit to Israel, on the occasion of the 5th edition of the international leaders' Forum dedicated to the Holocaust Victims Commemoration and the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp 'Remembering the Holocaust, Fighting Anti-Semitism'. He was welcomed by his Israeli counterpart Reuven Rivlin, at the latter's official venue in Jerusalem.AGERPRES