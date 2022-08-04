Jazz & Blues Festival, anniversary edition, in Brasov, during August 11-15

Over 100 Romanian and foreign artists will perform in central Brasov, during the period of August 11-15, within one of the biggest urban jazz&blues festivals in Romania, which will breathe life to the markets of the city's center and the Central Park through a series of activities for the entire family.

"Between August 11 and 15 we will host the 10th edition of the Brasov Jazz & Blues Festival, the largest urban festival in the country. (...) What this event will bring, apart from the other shows which the people of Brasov and tourists can witness, is that it will give life to the central park for a few days with activities for children, students, with musical installations that they can enjoy, thus introducing the community as part of the event, part of the festival," said the deputy mayor of Brasov, Flavia Boghiu, at a press conference.

The event's total budget is 600,000 RON, plus sponsorships from the private sector, said the chairman of the Fanzin Association, event organizer Marian Galea.

"We have experiences for all those who wish to attend, from little ones to grownups, we have concerts in the Sfantul Ioan Square, we have concerts in Brassai Square and we have the entire Central Park with activities for children, parents and grandparents. We have a stage where musical workshops, concerts will take place, we have an outdoor cinema, many musical installations, a food&drink area. This year's novelty, we have a stage which we call 'Feel Good - Simte-te bine!', where everyday, from 04:00 until 22:00, we will have several DJs. We also have, on the occasion of Saint Mary, on Monday, August 15, a gospel concert with Sharrie Williams, from America, at the fortified church in Bod. So this is a diverse festival, for everyone," Marian Galea specified.

According to the organizers, for this year's anniversary edition, over 100 artists will go on stage, including 30 foreigners, from 8 countries, among which Jan Akkerman, Carlos Bica, along with the successful project Azul, or Michael Olivera & The Cuban Jazz Sindicate, Raphael Wressnig and Gisele Jackson (USA), Kirk Fletcher (USA), Sharrie Williams - The Princess of Gospel Rockin' Blues or the American super-musician John Nemeth.AGERPRES