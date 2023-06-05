Jewelry creators from 20 countries, concerts, drone show, on World Art Nouveau Day in Oradea.

The World Art Nouveau Day - on 10 June - will be celebrated in Oradea for five days through an International Jewellery Festival, which will gather 40 handmade jewellery designers from 20 countries on 3 continents, with exhibitions and concerts, including an opera concert called Harmonies of Art Nouveau and a night show with 200 drones, which concludes the events, told Agerpres.

The ART Jewelry Festival will be hosted by the Darvas-La Roche House and the Sion Neolog Synagogue in Oradea between 7 and 11 June.

According to an announcement of the organizers, the jewelry creators will present to the public "unique accessories, made by unique techniques, of great visual impact."

Initiated by the founders of the Lodge of Bead Enthusiasts community, Ana and Marisha Zaporojan, supported by Laura Bogdan Hancas and Robert Bogdan, the official partner of the festival is the Foundation for the Protection of Bihor Historical Monuments.

The festival will include a jewellery fashion show, bead making workshops, exhibitions, live music, a digital snapshot photography competition, the charity auction "Art Nouveau style beaded duets" in support of the Oradea Bihor Multiple Sclerosis Centre.

The ART Jewelry Festival has two or three daily events, exhibitions, workshops, artistic and musical moments.

The Art Nouveau Days will end on Saturday evening, at 22:30hrs, when, on the sky of Oradea, people will be able to admire a show of lights and color made by 200 drones which will create Art Nouveau symbols.

The World Art Nouveau Day was established in 2013 in order to celebrate the memory of two great representatives of the architectural style - Antonio Gaudi and Odon Lechner. Since then, a variety of events have been held worldwide on 10 June, bringing to the public's attention the people and works that marked this artistic movement, as well as the stories and values of Europe's Art Nouveau heritage.

The rich heritage built in the Art Nouveau style in Oradea, hundreds of buildings in the historic center, rehabilitated or in progress of rehabilitation, have determined, in February 2012, the inclusion of Oradea, the only city in Romania, in the International Network of Art Nouveau Cities. Established in 1999, this structure includes major European cities such as Helsinki, Barcelona, Glasgow and Budapest.

The local administration is unfolding an extensive multiannual programme of rehabilitation of heritage buildings in the historic center of the city in order to enhance their value.