Joint Romanian-Bulgarian traffic police crews to ensure safety in border area

Joint Romanian-Bulgarian traffic police crews will operate between August 10 and September 14 on the roads leading to the Romanian-Bulgarian border to increase traffic security.

"Joint actions will be organized between August 10 and September 14 in Giurgiu County - southern Romania, and in the northern Bulgarian town of Ruse with the participation of mixed Romanian-Bulgarian traffic police crews on the road stretches that converge to the Romania - Bulgaria border. Controls will be carried out on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays, when there is a rush in traffic to and from the Romania - Bulgaria border and will target in particular the road sections that converge to the Giurgiu-Ruse border crossing point. The joint activities are aimed at improving collaborative relations between the two states' law enforcement authorities, increasing road traffic safety and the efficiency of checks to detect and sanction drivers who violate traffic rules, as well as at identifying stolen vehicles or which do not meet the public circulation requirements; also verified will be the fulfillment of the requirements for driving vehicles registered in Bulgaria on Romanian public roads," spokesperson of the Giurgiu Police County Inspectorate Ramona Stan said.

Romanian and Bulgarian police will also act to track down vehicles registered in Romania, Bulgaria or other states which circulate illegally on the territory of the two states, as well as drivers under the influence of alcohol or psychoactive substances.

The activities involving Romanian and Bulgarian police will imply the use in cascade, on both sides of the border, of the traffic video surveillance and vehicle speed measurement systems. AGERPRES