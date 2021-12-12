Joint Statement of Romanian and Turkish Foreign Ministries: We continue to contribute to security, development of entire region

The Romanian and Turkish Foreign Ministries have issued on Sunday a joint statement, on the 10th anniversary of the signing, at the level of President, of the Statement regarding the Bilateral Strategic Partnership between Romania and Turkey, occasion on which they renew their commitment regarding their contribution to the security of the region, agerpres reports.

"Historical ties between our two peoples; strong economic relations; active presence in regional formats, and joint contributions to the transatlantic security under NATO, including through trilateral mechanisms, such as the one set up together with Poland, make Romania and Turkey pillars of peace and stability. At the same time, standing together as two good neighbours, we continue to foster security and development in a wider geography stretching between the Balkans and the Black Sea area." the document says.

According to the joint statement, "good neighbourly relations between Romania and Turkey set a traditional line of solidarity in contemporary history of our region.""Our close interaction has made a great stride in promoting good neighborly relations, peace, stability, regional cooperation and sustainable economic development in the aftermath of the Cold War. It has gradually gained a multi-dimensional character and evolved into an extensive and multi-faceted model of collaboration," the two ministries emphasize.Furthermore, the statement shows that "the key role Romania and Turkey play for the development and security of the region confers a strategic character to this relationship," while "this steadily growing interaction and cooperation culminated in the Strategic Partnership Declaration in 2011.""As two strategic partners and allies, we believe that our region's European and Euro-Atlantic integration plays a crucial role in ensuring a durable peace and stability all over Europe. We are determined to elevate this close relationship to newer heights to the benefit of our peoples, allies and partners, by extending its strategic dimension and by increasing our resilience in the face of the ever-growing challenges of the contemporary world," the Romanian and Turkish Foreign Ministries conclude.