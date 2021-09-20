Journalist Horia Alexandrescu dies

Journalist Horia Alexandrescu died on Monday morning, at the age of 74.The announcement was made by his daughter, Anca Alexandrescu. "Dad left ...", she wrote on a social network.
Horia Alexandrescu was born on April 9, 1947, in Bucharest.
He graduated from the Institute of Physical Education and Sports and the Faculty of Journalism within the 'Stefan Gheorghiu' Academy.
He started to work in the press in 1971, at 'Sportul'. In 1977 he moved to 'Scanteia Tineretului', and in 1989 to the Sports Section of the publication 'Tineretul Liber', where he later became general secretary of the editorial board and deputy editor-in-chief. In 1990 he founded the newspaper 'Sport Star'. In the same year, together with Adrian Sarbu and five other journalists, he founded the daily paper 'Curierul National', being also the director general of the publication until 1993. He founded the newspaper 'Cronica Romana', whose director general he was for eight years (1993 - 2001). In 2001, the daily paper 'Independent' appeared on the market, founded and ran by Horia Alexandrescu.
Since 2007, for three years, he has moderated the show 'Political Cafe' on the OTV television station. He also directed and moderated this show on national broadcaster TVR 1, for which he received the 'Pamfil Seicaru' award (2004). He is the author of the volumes: 'Romanian Olympic Gold' (1980), 'Olimpiada 80 - Jurnal de reporter' (The 80's Olympics - A Reporter's Journal) (1982), 'Olimpiada californiana' (Californian Olympics) (1985), 'Steaua, European Champion' (1986), 'Gruia, Mister handbal' ( 2009), 'Athos: traveler to the Holy Mountain' (2007), 'Vlase - magnific 7' (2009). AGERPRES