Journalist Marius Buga, accused of sexual intercourse with an institutionalized minor, remains in custody

Journalist Marius Buga, accused of repeatedly having sexual relations with an institutionalized minor, remains in preventive detention, the Dambovita Court decided on Thursday, informs the court portal.

The Dambovita Court definitively rejected as unfounded the appeal filed by the defendant Marius Buga against the preventive arrest decision issued by the Targoviste Court, told Agerpres.

The journalist is being investigated by the Prosecutor's Office attached to the Targoviste Court, being accused of repeatedly having sexual relations with an institutionalized minor, knowing that he is under 16 years old.

"At the Prosecutor's Office attached to the Targoviste Court, a criminal file is being processed under the aspect of committing the crime of sexual intercourse with a minor, provided for by art. 220 par. 1 and 4 letters b and e of the Criminal Code, consisting in the fact that repeatedly , in the period between the summer of 2021 and the date of 02.05.2023, performed oral and anal sexual acts with a minor, knowing that he was younger than 16 years old and taking advantage of the obviously vulnerable situation of the injured person, due to the fact that he was institutionalized in a family-type house and does not benefit from material and emotional support from the parents. On 07.02.2023, several house searches were carried out to discover and collect evidence for the purpose of proving the crime," according to a press release from the Prosecutor's Office.