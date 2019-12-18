Judge Nicoleta Margareta Tint - new president of CSM (sources)

Judge Nicoleta Margareta Tint was elected, on Wednesday, president of the Superior Council of Magistracy (CSM), sources from the institution have specified for AGERPRES.

There were 15 votes "in favour'' and 4 ''against".The Superior Council of Magistracy has 19 members: nine judges and five prosecutors elected by magistrates in the general assemblies of the courts and prosecutor's offices, two representatives of the civil society elected by the Senate and three members of the law - the Minister of Justice, the President of the High Court of Cassation and Justice (ICCJ) and Romania's prosecutor general. The term of office of the elected members is six years, without the possibility of reinvestment.According to the Constitution and Law 317/2004 on the CSM, the Council is headed by a president, assisted by a vice-president, who are part of different sections, for a one-year term, which cannot be renewed.Only the nine judges and five prosecutors elected in the general assemblies of the courts and prosecutors' offices have the right to apply for the position. The members of the CSM and the representatives of the civil society cannot apply for the positions of president and vice president.The leadership of the CSM is elected by the vote of the plenary's members, and if the president is a judge, the vice-president must be a prosecutor and vice versa.