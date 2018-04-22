Judicial Inspection to carry out inquiry at National Anti-Corruption Directorate, as of Monday

The Judicial Inspection will carry out, as of Monday, a new targeted inquiry at the National Anti-Corruption Directorate (DNA), Judicial Inspection spokesperson Alin Alexandru told AGERPRES.

"Starting today [Monday, ed.n.], the Judicial Inspection will carry out a new inquiry at the central structure of the National Anti-Corruption Directorate. The inquiry was requested by Order of chief inspector no. 37/2018, based on the decision no. 686 from October 31, 2017, of the Prosecution Section of the Supreme Council of Magistrates to approve the report of the Judicial Inspection no. 5.115/IJ/982/DIP/2017, concerning the managerial efficiency and the way the tasks resulting from laws and regulations are being conducted by the leadership of the central structure of the National Anti-Corruption Directorate, as well as the compliance with the procedural norms and regulations of prosecutors and special auxiliary staff within this Directorate", informed Alin Alexandru.

According to him, the inquiry is aimed at the final acquittals from 2016 to the first semester of 2017, the records of these activities, the verification of whether the objectives submitted in the activity programs concerning the period of 2016 - Q1, 2017 were carried out, about the situation of the final registered acquittals, the examination of the state of these acquittals registered between 2016 and Q1, 2017, at the level of the Judicial Section of the National Anti-Corruption Directorate, the identification in each case of the date of the first hearing and the moment the court expressed the definitive solution, information concerning final acquittal decisions, that were done based on the Prosecutors' Office attached to the High Court of Cassation and Justice, concerning the definitive decisions of acquittal and reinstatement, that were ruled by the Courts and the measures that were taken by high-ranking prosecutors for organizing activities concerning the final acquittals registered during 2016 and the first semester of 2017.