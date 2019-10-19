 
     
Judo: Andreea Chitu wins silver medal for Romania in World Military Championships in Wuhan (China)

Judoka Andreea Chitu on Saturday afternoon won a new medal for Romania, namely the silver medal in the 57 kg category, in the World Military Championships taking place in Wuhan (China), informs a press release of CSA Steaua.

"The Romanian delegation won a new medal in the World Military Championships taking place in Wuhan (China). Judoka Andreea Chitu won the silver medal in the 57 kg category. The athlete representing the Steaua Bucharest sports club got defeated in the final event by the judoka from Brazil, Rafaela Silva," reads the same release.

Chitu defeated Johanna Mueller (Germany) ion the round of sixteen, Rosmelyn Rodriguez (Venezuela) in the quarterfinals and Anna Borowska (Poland) in the semifinals.

Ana Maria Popescu was the first athete who won a medal for Romania in the 7th edition of the World Military Championships in Wuhan (China), silver in the individual epee event.

