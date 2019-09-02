July 2019 unemployment in Romania standing at 3.01pct

Nationwide unemployment in Romania was standing at 3.01pct at the end of July 2019, down 0.49 percentage points from July 2018 and up 0.06 percentage points on a monthly basis, the National Employment Agency (ANOFM) reported on Monday.

The slightly rising unemployment trend in July 2019 as against the previous month was influenced by the registration of school graduates with the ANOFM records.The total number of unemployed reported at the end of July was 262,044, by 4,461 more than at the end of the previous month. Out of the total unemployed, 44,492 were drawing unemployment benefits and 217,552 were not. Compared with the previous month, male unemployment increased from 2.95pct to 2.97pct, while female unemployment rose from 2.96pct to 3.05pct.By area of residence, 80,125 unemployed people come from urban areas and 181,919 unemployed people from the countryside.As many as 70,991 unemployed people were aged between 40 - 49 years, followed by those in the age group over 55 years (51,320 unemployed). The fewest unemployed, 12,451, were in the age group 25-29 years.Regarding the structure of unemployment by educational attainment, unemployed without formal education and those with a primary education level made up the most - 29.61pct of the total unemployed registered with ANOFM. Unemployed people with a high school education made up 29.47pct of the total registered unemployed, and those with a university education 6.12pct.

