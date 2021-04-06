Jurubita: Council of Foreign Investors expects investment to increase in România in H2

The March 2021 Business Sentiment Index, followed by the Council of Foreign Investors (FIC), shows that most large companies in the organization expect foreign direct investment in Romania to increase in the second half of the year, FIC President Ramona Jurubita said on Tuesday.

"The Council of Foreign Investors is following an indicator called the Business Sentiment Index. It is an indicator that we measure twice a year, and this year's edition, from March 2021, captures a majority in the private sector - and when we say majority of in the private milieu we refer to most large companies that are FIC members - which are practically expecting foreign investment to grow in the next period. Therefore, what we see for the second half of 2021 is a sense of confidence and optimism, but also a concrete allocation towards increasing and redirecting sums to investments in the economy," stated Jurubita in a conference on the topic of foreign investments in Romania, agerpres.ro confirms.