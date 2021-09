JusMin ad-interim Lucian Bode: I will endorse Anghel Saligny Programme

The interim Minister of Justice, Lucian Bode, announced on Thursday that he will endorse the Anghel Saligny Programme.

"In what regards the Anghel Saligny National Investment Plan, this normative act draft was debated in first lecture in the Government nearly three weeks ago and, as it results from the first discussions we had with specialists in the Justice Ministry, knowing the subject in its rough coordinates as Government member, tonight we will consult the team at the Development Ministry, with those that initiated the normative act and, certainly, I will endorse this project," said Lucian Bode at the Justice Ministry, after taking over the portfolio.