JusMin Birchall calls Romania US's loyal, consistent, trustworthy strategic partner

In the future, Romania will remain the same loyal, consistent and trustworthy strategic partner for the US, Romania's Justice Minister Ana Birchall said on Thursday.

She mentioned that on July 11th, it is 22 years since the launch of the Strategic Partnership between Romania and the US, on the occasion of a visit to Bucharest of then US President Bill Clinton, and this year, on September 13 it is eight years since the signing of the Joint Declaration on the Strategic Partnership for the 21st Century between Romania and the United States, in Washington DC.

"Since taking over the office of a deputy prime minister to implement Romania's strategic partnerships (January 2018), one of my priority objectives has been to develop, deepen and strengthen the bilateral relationship with the United States, based on the common objectives of the Strategic Partnership between Romania and the US. The strategic partnership between Romania and the US, based on close friendship and an alliance between the two countries, is also a symbol of shared commitment to security in the region and in the transatlantic area, under the framework of co-operation at NATO level and all efforts to promote our shared values and a better and safer future," Birchall wrote in a Facebook post.

According to her, "Romania will remain the same loyal, consistent and trustworthy strategic partner of the US." "The major developments in the bilateral dynamics have demonstrated the solidity of the bilateral relationship and the specific contribution of our countries to the achievement of the common objectives, while leading the Strategic Partnership between Romania and the USA under the current tenure of Prime Minister Dancila to a level of unprecedented co-operation. However, deepening and expanding the strategic partnership with the US remains one of the government's main priorities under its governance," added the minister.